Process to beatify Alfred Roche to start shortly

The Diocesan process of Beatification of Alfred Roche will be initiated with a Solemn Eucharistic Sacrifice at Holy Family Church, Brahmavar in Udupi district, at 10 a.m. on Monday.

A Franciscan Capuchin priest, Alfred Roche was born in 1924 and brought up at Barkur of Brahmavar.

He had served in the State in various capacities. Having served in Brahmavar for 16 years, he passed away in 1996.

For his saintly life, selfless service, care for the poor and needy, the people from all walks of life hailed him as an epitome of spirituality and emulated his virtues. Now, 25 years after his death, his devotees have demanded that he should be granted Sainthood in the Catholic Church, a press release from Udupi Diocese said.

Green signal

The Vatican Department for Beatification and Canonisation has given the green signal to initiate the process of raising Alfred Roche to the saintly height.

Beatification and Canonisation are intensely complex and lengthy processes in the church which at times take decades and centuries to be completed.

This process will be done according to the rules and regulations laid down by the Catholic Church.

At the end of one process, the Pope will pronounce Reverend Father Alfred Roche Beatified and then, at the end of another process, he will be pronounced a Saint.

The process of Beatification will be initiated in the place where the person concerned lived his life.

This mass will be solemnised by Bishop of Udupi Gerald Lobo, the release said.