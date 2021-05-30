Procedure helps retrieve stolen gold from accused

MANGALURU

30 May 2021 20:08 IST

The Sullia Police subjected an accused to a medical procedure to make him naturally eject 35 grams of gold he had swallowed.

In a press release, the Sullia Police said that Shibu (48) of Thrissur district and Tangachha (50) from Kannur district of Kerala were arrested on Saturday in two cases of theft reported in Sullia and Puttur Town police limits. They recovered 147 grams of gold worth ₹6.61 lakh from them.

Soon after the arrest, the police said, Shibu reported abdominal pain. Scanning revealed jewellery in his intestine. He was taken to a local hospital where a procedure was carried out for him to naturally eject 35 grams of gold he had swallowed. He had swallowed the gold ornaments to hide them from the police, the press release added.

