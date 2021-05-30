Mangaluru

Procedure helps retrieve stolen gold from accused

The Sullia Police subjected an accused to a medical procedure to make him naturally eject 35 grams of gold he had swallowed.

In a press release, the Sullia Police said that Shibu (48) of Thrissur district and Tangachha (50) from Kannur district of Kerala were arrested on Saturday in two cases of theft reported in Sullia and Puttur Town police limits. They recovered 147 grams of gold worth ₹6.61 lakh from them.

Soon after the arrest, the police said, Shibu reported abdominal pain. Scanning revealed jewellery in his intestine. He was taken to a local hospital where a procedure was carried out for him to naturally eject 35 grams of gold he had swallowed. He had swallowed the gold ornaments to hide them from the police, the press release added.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2021 8:09:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/procedure-helps-retrieve-stolen-gold-from-accused/article34683159.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY