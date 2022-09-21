Problems related to city bus service dominate Janaspandana

‘City buses are not seen to be using GPS and drivers are often seen using mobile phones while driving’

Joint Transport Commissioner Gayatri Devi chairing Janaspandana at the office of the Regional Transport Officer in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Not stopping city buses at designated bus stops, non-operation of bus crew on some permitted routes and the use of mobile phones by bus drivers while driving were among the issues that dominated Janaspandana (public contact programme) held at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) here on Wednesday.

The programme was conducted by Joint Transport Commissioner Gayatri Devi.

Regional Transport Officers Ravishankar, John Misquith and Vishwanath Ajila from Mangaluru, Bantwal and Puttur, respectively, attended the programme.

Nazir, a resident of Maroli, said that buses operating on Airport Road have been seen stopping near Maravoor bridge and causing inconvenience to other motorists.

“Despite a resolution passed by the local panchayat asking the Transport Department to take action, no action has been taken so far against bus operators flouting transport norms,” he said.

City buses are not seen to be using GPS and drivers are often seen using mobile phones while driving, he added.

Mr. Misquith said that all buses have to stop at designated bus stops and drivers are mandated not to use mobile phones while driving.

“We have taken action against violators earlier. Action will be initiated if specific details of violation are given,” he said.

Manohar, a retired government servant, said that five private city buses were given permit to operate between State Bank and Padil. Since October last year, none of the five buses are operating on the route.

Following a request from residents for buses, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has given temporary permits for operation of two KSRTC buses. “Of the two buses, only one KSRTC bus is operating now,” he said.

Ms. Devi said that the issue will be taken up at the RTA meeting and necessary penal action will be initiated against the private bus operators concerned and the KSRTC for violation of permit norms.

When a participant pointed out the delay in delivery of Driving Licence smart cards, Ms. Devi said that the delay has been due to the absence of funds at RTOs for sending cards through SpeedPost. “We have taken up this issue on priority and sought funds from the government. We hope to get funds shortly,” she said.

Activist G.K. Bhat said that most of the city buses do not display destination boards in Kannada.

President of Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners Association Jayasheela Adhyantaya said that bus operators should be consulted before city police announce route diversion for road works.

Driving school operator Anand expressed the need for better seating arrangements for people visiting Mangaluru, Puttur and Bantwal RTOs.