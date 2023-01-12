ADVERTISEMENT

Probe sought into suspicious death of man in Bantwal

January 12, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Rajesh Suvarna, said to be the Gou Raksha Prakhand Pramukh of Bajrang Dal, was found dead in suspicious circumstances in the Netravathi river waters near Bantwal on Thursday. Vishwa Hindu Parishat-Bajrang Dal leader Sharan Pumpwell demanded a high-level probe by the police into the death.

Complainant Dayanad, resident of Farangipet, told the police that his relative Dhiraj called him early Thursday morning informing about the abandoned two-wheeler of Rajesh, his brother-in-law, besides the guard wall of Netravathi Bridge near Goodinabali. Rajesh was a resident of Sajipanadu, Bantwal taluk.

Dayanand called his father-in-law Nagesh Poojari on reaching the spot, who told him that his son who left for centring work the previous morning did not return home. Dayanand along with local people searched for Rajesh and later informed the fire and emergency services department. The rescue personnel fished out the body around 10.45 a.m.

Bantwal Town Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

