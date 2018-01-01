Probe ordered against three policemen for ‘misconduct’

Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C.H. has initiated an inquiry against three personnel from the Subrahmanya Police Station for their alleged misconduct with a male actor hailing from Bellare in Sullia.

The actor was reportedly found with his co-star, a woman from Mysuru, near the Subrahmanya temple premises on December 20. The co-star was later found wandering alone.

After people informed the police, she was brought to the police station. During questioning, it was found that the actress had left her home on December 18 without informing anybody. She had similarly left the house in August for which a missing complaint had been filed. The police then secured the young actor and brought him to police station on December 21 morning. The policemen allegedly misbehaved with the actor and also assaulted him. The police called the families of both actors. The actress’ video narrating the alleged misconduct and assault on the actor was circulated on social media.

Mr. Reddy took suo-motu cognisance of the video and initiated inquiry against a police constable, a head constable and the station house in-charge for alleged excesses and misbehaviour. “A detailed inquiry is being conducted. It will be ensured that such instances are not repeated in the future,” Mr. Reddy said.

Mr. Reddy said neither the actor nor his co-star have so far filed a complaint about the alleged misconduct.