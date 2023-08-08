Probe into Udupi voyeurism case: What police have done so far

August 08, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - MANGALURU

Apart from arranging for recording of the voluntary statement of the victim before the Judicial Magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the Udupi police have inquired into more than 30 witnesses relating to the alleged voyeurism incident.

According to official sources, the investigation officer (IO) has sent the mobile phones of the three accused students for analysis by the Forensic Science Laboratory. The apology letters by the accused to the college principal have been sent for analysis by handwriting expert.

The IO had a close look at the contacts of the three accused students and has questioned all those who have visited the college during the incident, said a senior police official relating to the investigation.

