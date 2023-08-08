ADVERTISEMENT

Probe into Udupi voyeurism case: What police have done so far

August 08, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Apart from arranging for recording of the voluntary statement of the victim before the Judicial Magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the Udupi police have inquired into more than 30 witnesses relating to the alleged voyeurism incident.

According to official sources, the investigation officer (IO) has sent the mobile phones of the three accused students for analysis by the Forensic Science Laboratory. The apology letters by the accused to the college principal have been sent for analysis by handwriting expert.

The IO had a close look at the contacts of the three accused students and has questioned all those who have visited the college during the incident, said a senior police official relating to the investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US