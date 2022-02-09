Probe into hijab row, Khader urges Govt.

MANGALURU

09 February 2022 01:24 IST

Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader said on Tuesday that the State Government should conduct a thorough inquiry to identify those who initiated, instigated and invigorated the entire row over hijab.

Mr. Khader, who is an MLA from Mangaluru, said in a statement that the Government has lost control over the law and order situation in the State. The Government should immediately arrest those seen causing disturbance and restore peace on campus.

“By sowing the seeds of hatred between communities and individuals, the only agenda of the BJP and the RSS is to create polarisation for their electoral gains,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“This time, they targeted students. College campus is meant for education and growth. Students are being used by right wing organisations with the tacit approval of the Government to resort to violent acts of destruction and hooliganism,” Mr. Khader said. He said that after its failure to tackle COVID-19, “the State Government has once again failed, this time, to tackle a communal virus.”