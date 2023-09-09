Private transporters’ strike in Bengaluru on September 11 likely to affect commuters

September 09, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

With talks breaking down between the Karnataka government and the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association, the private fare-transport bandh in Bengaluru on September 11, Monday, is likely to be a reality and affect normal life.

As private buses, autorickshaws, cabs, and even school buses, totalling around 10 lakh vehicles, are likely to go off the roads on Monday, the bandh will affect commute to schools, airport, and offices as well.

Unions adamant

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that while the government was open to talks, the unions were hellbent on a strike. “So, we have begun preparations to ensure the inconvenience to the public is minimised,” he told The Hindu.

A total of 32 private transport unions have called for the strike with a litany of 28 demands, including a ban on bike taxis and private buses, demanding Shakti scheme that offers free bus rides to women on RTC buses be extended to private buses as well.

While a few unions participated in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the issue, a few boycotted it. However, the unions say the government has remained non-committal on their demands.

Decision left to cab drivers

Of the 32 unions that have supported the bandh call, a few have said while they support the bandh on Monday, they have left the decision to run services or not to individual drivers.

Tanveer Pasha, President of Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association, said, “There are around 1.15 lakh auto rickshaws and 45,000 Ola and Uber cabs providing service in the city. We have left the decision to individual drivers to either log in or log off.”

Schoolchildren to be affected

There are over 20,000 private vehicles ferrying schoolchildren in the city. Since their union has also supported the bandh call, students reaching the school and back might face problems on Monday.

While a few schools have declared a holiday, most have not. Mr. Reddy said that the government would not declare a holiday for schools. “Most parents have individual vehicles and can ensure drop and pick up for one day. We will also run more buses on Monday,” he said.

More buses to airport

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will run more bus services to Kempegowda International Airport on Monday to avoid hurdles for commuters to reach the airport. “Generally too, I have directed BMTC to run more bus trips to aid the members of the public and reduce their inconvenience,” Mr. Reddy said.

The Federation has planned to take out multiple rallies of private fare vehicles from various entry-exit points of the city and converge at Freedom Park on Monday afternoon. However, it is unlikely that the city traffic police would allow for multiple rallies, as that would throw traffic out of gear in the entire city.