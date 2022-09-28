Private sector plays key role in keeping vibrancy of coastal belt high

The coastal belt including Mangaluru has emerged as the hub of education and health care with investment from the private sector. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH H.S.

:

ADVERTISEMENT

The private sector continues to play a key role in keeping the vibrancy of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, sandwiched between Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats, high.

Noted for their entrepreneurial skills people from the region have emerged successful not only on the domestic front but abroad also.

The twin districts take the credit of having at least nine medical colleges, 21 engineering colleges, including a National Institute of Technology at Surathkal, three homeopathy medical colleges, seven dental colleges and a number of Ayurveda medical colleges, apart from degree colleges, industrial institutes of technology, polytechnics, law colleges, pre-university colleges and well established schools. The coastal belt has emerged as the hub of education and health care prominently with the investment from the private sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students and parents gather in front of Canara College in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

Cultivation and marketing of arecanut, fishing are foundation for the economic activities. The “chali” variety of arecanut (also called white arecanut) cultivated in the districts has found market in North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra. The coastal belt of the district had at least 15 fish meal (food) manufacturing units. The fishing activities and real estate sector provided employment to labourers from across the State and from outside, mainly from North India.

In addition to temples like Kukke Subrahmanya, Manjunatha in Dharmasthala, Durgaparameshwari in Kateel, Sri Krishna in Udupi and Kolluru Mookambika which had high footfall, the Attur church in Karkala and Ullal dargah too attracted a large number of visitors.

The St Aloysius Chapel in Mangaluru built in 1880 has beautiful paintings by Italian Jesuit Antonio Moscheni who painted them in 1899.

The area was ruled by Alupas till the end of 14th century followed by the emperors of Vijayanagar, Keladi Nayakas, Hyder Ali, Tipu Sultan and then by Britishers in 1799.

Before 1860, Dakshina Kannada was part of a district called Kanara, which was under the Madras Presidency.

In 1860, the British split the area into South Kanara and North Kanara.

During the Reorganisation of States in 1956, Kasaragod was split and transferred to the newly created Kerala State and Dakshina Kannada was transferred to Mysore State (present day Karnataka). In 1997, the government split the Dakshina Kannada district into Udupi and present day Dakshina Kannada districts.

Traditional art form Yakshagana is inseparable from the life of people. Other prominent living cultures of Tulunadu are Kambala, Bhutaradhane and Nagaradhane. The cultural vibrancy of the region is witnessed between October and May.