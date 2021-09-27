Private jet brings tourists

As many as 13 tourists from Pune reached the international airport by a private jet in Mangaluru on Sunday.

27 September 2021 01:37 IST

Tour operators in the region see encouraging signs

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, several tourists from Pune landed in Mangaluru by a private jet on Sunday, while tour operators said that the development is encouraging.

As many as 13 tourists reached the international airport here by the private jet at 11.30 a.m. They were welcomed by officials of the Tourism Department.

The former CEO of Panambur Beach Development Project Yatish Baikampady said that the trend of tourists arriving by private jets is increasing and it is a good sign for the sector.

At a time when the whole country is recovering from COVID-19-induced difficulties, such developments offer considerable boost to the tourism sector that was one of the worst affected during the global pandemic, he said. Increased visits of tourists will also benefit the hospitality and transport sectors that too were severely affected during the pandemic, Mr. Baikampady said.

The group of 13 tourists from Pune is expected to visit the Thousand Pillar Basadi at Moodbidri, Sri Durgaparameshwari Temples at Bappanadu, Mulki and Kateel, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Sri Kukke Subrahmanya, before proceeding towards Kodagu district, Mr. Baikampady said.