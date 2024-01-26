Private Hindu temples in Dakshina Kannada to implement dress code for devotees

January 26, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nearly 100 private controlled Hindu temples in Dakshina Kannada in a meeting here on Friday, January 26, decided to enforce dress code for visitors, in phases.

In a statement after the meeting, State Convenor of Karnataka Devastana, Mutt Mattu Dharmika Samstegala Mahasangha, Mohan Gowda said a decision to this effect was taken during the convention of hereditary trustees, priests and representatives of management of Hindu places of worship of Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Gowda said representatives of 100 temples expressed concern over an increase in the number of devotees entering the temples with improper Western wear. To maintain the sanctity of temples, it was decided to compulsorily enforce the dress code. To start with, signboards explaining about dress code will be put up at the entry of temples. For those with improper dress, arrangements will be made at the temples to give them proper dress. Awareness of the dress code to be implemented will be made during aarti and other rituals at temples. The dress code will be implemented in phases, Mr. Gowda stated.

Mr. Gowda said representation has been given to Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy to enforce dress code in temples managed by Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department.

Among other decisions taken at the convention, included starting a three-month ‘Hindu Dharma Shikshana’ course in 25 privately controlled temples. Apart from providing information on Hindu customs and practices, the course will have content related ‘Puranas’, ‘Bhagawad Gita’ and other ancient texts.

The Dakshina Kannada District Parishad of Temples came into existence on Friday, Jaunary 26. Taluk-level Parishat of temples will be formed in five taluks of the district to cover 2,000 Hindu places of worship in the district, Mr. Gowda said.