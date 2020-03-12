Private doctors told to report suspected cases

MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh has instructed private clinic doctors in the district to ask about the travel history of patients approaching them for treatment and report to the Health Department the status of their health if such patients had arrived from areas affected by COVID-19.

In a press release here on Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner said that those who have come from areas declared as COVID-19 endemic and if they had had contact with COVID-19 patients, such persons would be compulsorily kept under medical supervision. The State government issued a notification on this on March 11.

Ms. Rupesh said that teams have been formed at the primary health centre levels to identify persons who have come from abroad and get them medically tested.

She said that those sailors who arrive in the city from Lakshadweep Islands would be medically examined.

The district administration is requesting those having cough, cold and fever not to visit crowded places till they are cured, she said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared COVID-19 as pandemic as it has been reported from 115 countries in the world, the release said.

Those who have arrived in the district from abroad have been asked to stay indoors for 14 days even if they did not have any symptoms of COVID-19. For giving information to the Health Department, the concerned can call Ph: 0824-2442590 or the control room on Ph: 104/1077.