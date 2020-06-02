Mangaluru

Private city, service buses resume operations in twin districts

A private city bus crew ready to commence operations in Mangaluru on Monday.

A private city bus crew ready to commence operations in Mangaluru on Monday.  

After over two months, private city and service buses resumed their operations in Mangaluru city and undivided Dakshina Kannada, respectively, on Monday.

Passenger response was moderate while city buses were near full to their capacity with social distancing being practised during morning peak hours. The Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators Association, the umbrella organisation of city bus operators in Mangaluru, deployed about 125 of the total 350 odd buses, initially — rationing between routes.

“The response was good,” said association president Dilraj Alva. But for rainfall, the response would have been a little better, he told The Hindu. However, very few travelled after the morning peak hours, he added.

Similarly, private express buses too started their service between Mangaluru and Udupi and other places, including Karkala and Kundapur, in a staggered manner. Occupancy was moderate on these routes too.

Buses were completely sanitised inside as well as outside before their first service at the State Bank Bus Terminal as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Sanitisers too were provided on the buses for passengers.

Like in the morning peak hours, buses were full in the evening peak hours. Only those who had essential work as well as those on employment made use of the services even as people appeared to have desisted from unnecessary travel.

Anitha Shetty, a resident of Konaje who works in a private firm in Mangaluru, said that resumption of city bus services has helped her commute between the city and workplace. Otherwise, she would have lost her job, Ms. Shetty said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 6:31:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/private-city-service-buses-resume-operations-in-twin-districts/article31728017.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY