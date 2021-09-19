Private bus owners urged to get permits released, resume full operations

Udupi RTO Janaspandana programme sees people raising the issue of limited bus services

Udupi Regional Transport Officer G.P. Gangadhar has urged private stage carriage owners who have surrendered their permits owing to the pandemic to get them released at the earliest as life was returning to normal following the decrease in the number of positive cases.

As many as 573 permits of private stage carriage buses have been with the Udupi RTO for a year now. Only a few of the owners got them released, Mr. Gangadhar said in a recent Janaspandana programme held in his office. Instances of buses being operated without getting permits released are being reported. In such cases, heavy penalty will be levied on owners who also have to pay the required road tax, he said.

Responding to complaints from the general public that not all buses are being operated thereby causing inconvenience to regular travellers, including students, Mr. Gangadhar said that private bus owners as well as the KSRTC have been told to resume services at the earliest. The problem should get resolved soon, he hoped.

Speaking about vehicle insurance, United India Insurance Company’s Senior Divisional Manager L.N. Muralidhara said that four public sector general insurance companies and over 30 private general insurance companies are functional at present. There are instances of private insurance companies reselling vehicles that are taken by policy holders on “total loss” basis due to accidents. One should be careful with this, he said.

If repair cost exceeds 75% of the declared value of the vehicle, companies opt for “total loss” and pay the owner the declared value. In many instances, these vehicles are refurbished and sold again. Therefore, owners should first surrender registration certificates of “total loss” vehicles to the respective RTO, Mr. Gangadhar suggested.

Mahaveera Motor Driving School Principal Nemiraj Ariga said that despite paying/ renewing vehicle insurance on time, it takes time for renewal to get reflected in the VAHAN software of the Transport Department. Owners will find it difficult to submit claims if accidents happen during this interval, he said.

Mr. Muralidhara, however, said that payment gets updated in two days and any dispute may be submitted to the IRAID, Hyderabad.

Many general public urged the Transport Department to ensure that bus operators resume full services.