Prisons to resume inmate-family interaction today

This facility was stopped in March 2020 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases

After two years, inmate-family interaction will resume across all central, district and taluk prisons in the State on Monday.

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka Prison and Correctional Services Department stopped such interaction in March 2020 and introduced e-mulakat where family members had to register for video chat with the inmates lodged in prisons.

“With drastic decrease in the COVID-19 cases, we are resuming personal interaction, which many family members are eagerly waiting for,” Director-General of Prisons Alok Mohan told The Hindu. Visitors should comply with COVID-19 protection norms, including having taken two doses of vaccine, for availing themselves of the facility, he added.

Apart from Central Prisons in Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Shivamogga, Mysuru and Bengaluru, personal interaction will resume at Mangaluru and 20 other district prisons. It will also resume at Hubballi and 16 other taluk prisons.

In a press note, the department has asked people to contact officials concerned through mobile phone, email or WhatsApp and pass on details required for registration of their names on the department’s website dealing with personal interaction. Visitors will then be allocated date and time for personal interaction.

“We have planned to permit personal interaction of 25 inmates a day,” Mangaluru District Prison Superintendent B.T. Obaleshappa said.

As on Sunday there are 294 inmates in the Mangaluru Prison. While some people have emailed their details, there are those who are likely to visit the prison on Monday to comply with formalities related to registration.

Staff will be deputed for registration. Visitors will be thoroughly scanned before being allowed to meet the inmates, Mr. Obaleshappa added.

Mr. Mohan said that the department will continue with the e-mulakat facility, which has helped families avoid undertake long journeys to the prison. “Just like producing inmates before judges through video conferencing from prison, which is now being adopted in 90% of cases in the State, we have planned to further strengthen e-mulakat and popularise it,” Mr. Mohan added.