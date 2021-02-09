Prison staff start using body cameras

Proposed last year, these equipment were procured this year and are in use since the last few days

Prisons staff in the Mangaluru District Prison as well as the eight Central Prisons in the State have started using body cameras during their rounds of prison cells.

Proposed last year, these cameras were procured this year and they are in use since the last few days. Director-General of Police (Prisons) Alok Mohan told The Hindu that 10 cameras each have been given to Mangaluru District Prison and the Central Prisons in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Mysuru, Dharwad and Shivamogga.

Mr. Mohan said that the cameras are multifunctional and will bring in transparency in the administration of prisons. The staff will wear these cameras on their body during their rou-nds of prison cells. These ca-meras will record bo-th audio and video when the staff members interact with the prison inmates. Apart fr-om giving better protection to the prison staff posted in cells, these cameras will help in effectively preventing the entry of contraband into the prison. “This is among the new technological tools used to enhance security in the prison,” he said.

The State Prisons Chief said that the department intends to increase the number of body cameras in phases and have them in all prisons across the State.

In the Mangaluru District Prison, it is being used by jailors making rounds at the old and new building of the prison. And, the Central Prisons have given these cameras to their staff posted in the high security areas and barracks where inmates with notorious character are housed.

Mr. Mohan said visitor rooms of all the eight Central Prisons are being modified. The grills, which separate the visitor and the inmate, are being replaced by bullet proof transparent shield. Instead of direct physical interaction, the inmate and the visitor will be talking with each other using intercom. “Within another three months, the visitor rooms will be modified in all the eight Central Prisons,” he said.

Following COVID-19, the department has been producing prison inmates before the respective courts in the virtual mode by using video conferencing facility. “Till the end of January this year, about 65,000 inmates have been produced before courts,” Mr. Mohan said.