Priority is to maintain peace and tranquility in Dakshina Kannada, says Home Minister

October 29, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

Maintaining peace and tranquillity in Dakshina Kannada is the priority for the State government and senior police officers of the district have been entrusted with the responsibility to maintain peace in region, said Home Minister G. Parameshwara in Mangaluru on Sunday, October 29.

Speaking after inaugurating new buildings of Mangaluru Rural and Bajpe police stations, Mr. Parameshara said Dakshina Kannada has been witnessing incidents that create unrest. “I have given the target to (Mangaluru) Police Commissioner, (Dakshina Kannada) Superintendent of Police and Inspector General of Police (Western Range) to maintain peace. I have clearly told that they will be held responsible (for breach of peace),” he said.

Stressing on the need of people-friendly policing, the Minister said police should judiciously deal with complaints brought to them.

The State government is creating congenial work atmosphere by constructing new buildings for police stations. Under Police Gruha scheme, residential complexes were being built. So far, 13,000 houses for police personnel have been built. “By the end of the Congress government tenure, we want to accommodate nearly 80% of the personnel and their family members in these newly built houses,” he said.

Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, said if there is no politicial interference, the Mangaluru police can effectively deal with drug menace. Expressing the need to fill vacant posts of police personnel, Dr. Shetty asked Mr. Parameshwara to consider change of British-legacy cap presently used by the police personnel.

Three buildings

As many as three new police station buildings were formally inaugurated by Mr. Parameshwara on Sunday. The new building of Bajpe Police Station has been built at a cost of ₹1.92 crore. The new building of Mangaluru Rural Police station, situated close to Pilikula, has been built at a cost of ₹2.79 crore. The new building of City Armed Reserve, adjoining the office of Police Commissioner, has been built at a cost of ₹3 crore. All the three new buildings have been built by Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation.