Prior permission mandatory to organise any political programme, says DC

March 18, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan chairing a meeting of representatives of political parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on March 18, Monday, in Mangaluru.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan chairing a meeting of representatives of political parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on March 18, Monday, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Monday, directed political parties to obtain permission before holding any political meeting, programme, campaign, etc.

Chairing a meeting of representatives from political parties, Mr. Muhilan, who is the Returning Officer for the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, said prior permission for such events was mandatory.

The DC said the administration has provided a single-window system at the district office wherein political parties may submit applications for permission to hold election-related programmes, campaigns, etc.

They may also submit applications online through the Suvidha App introduced by the Election Commission of India. Permission was mandatory for use of vehicles too for the election purposes, Mr. Muhilan clarified. Parties should provide advance information about star campaigners and the place of campaign to the Commission.

Mr. Muhilan said the Model Code of Conduct was applicable to all political parties and candidates. They should strictly adhere to the code for the smooth conduct of the elections in a transparent and fair manner. All political parties should cooperate with the election commission in this regard, he said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh, Additional DC G. Santhosh Kumar and others were present.

Karnataka / Mangalore / state politics

