Mangaluru

Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface in Kamila

People accessing the Internet through OpenWifi under PM-WANI scheme at Kamila village in Sullia taluk.  

Kamila, a remote village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district that did not have adequate telecommunication and internet connectivity, recently came to have OpenWifi connectivity under the PM-WANI through a public-private initiative.

Two enthusiasts, Sairanjan Kalchar and Sadashiva Kodappala from the village, partnered with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. to set up the facility for a limited pubic space in the village.

About 2,000 sq ft space around Kamila bus stand was covered under the Wi-Fi connectivity through Ekanet, the name given by the entrepreneurs to the system.

Students and the public in need of Internet connectivity make use of the facility by visiting the bus stand and logging into their systems.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2021 8:14:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/prime-minister-wi-fi-access-network-interface-in-kamila/article35047496.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY