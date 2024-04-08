Prime Minister to campaign in Mangaluru on April 14

April 08, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

With campaigning for Karnataka’s first phase Lok Sabha elections on April 26 hotting up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Mangaluru on April 14.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, BJP State general secretary and Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar said Mr. Modi will address the public meeting at the Gold Finch City grounds at Kuloor in Mangaluru city at 3 p.m. He will later proceed to Bengaluru for a 12-km long road show from Ashwath Nagar Circle to Jakkur Aerodrome of the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency at 5 p.m.

Mr. Kumar said that more than one lakh people are likely to take part in the public meeting in Mangaluru. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to campaign in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency in the coming days, he said.

The MLA said “Maha Prachara Abbhiyan” of the party will be held across 58,000 polling booths in Karnataka on April 10 and on April 11. The party is campaigning on the theme of “Surakshita Bharata, Vikasita Bharata and Samskrutika Bharata”. State party president B.Y. Vijayendra and party leaders will take part in the house-to-house campaign drive from April 15 to April 17 in all the 14 constituencies going to poll in the first phase of polling in Karnataka on April 26.

Asked about reported non-participation of Uttara Kannada MP Anantkumar Hegde in the campaign of party candidate Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and the latter being left alone, Mr. Kumar said he will be with Mr. Kageri on the day of filing of nomination. “We are all working with a goal to bring Mr. Modi back to power for the third time,” he said.

On a statement by BJP activist Satyajit Surathkal that he will support ‘Billava’ candidates, Mr. Kumar said this election is not about any community. “This is the election to bring Mr. Modi, who is working for development of the country, back to power. All other minor issues becomes irrelevant now,” he said.

Expressing concern over the movement of suspected Maoists in parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kodagu districts, Mr. Kumar said State government should take effective steps to curb activities of Maoists and not allow them to have a foothold in the State.