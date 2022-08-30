PM Modi in Mangaluru: Over one lakh people to attend official event on September 2, says BJP

Preparations are on for the erection of a pandal at Goldfinch City in Bangrakulur on August 30 ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru on September 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

The BJP said here on August 30 that about one lakh workers of the party will attend the official programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled at Goldfinch city grounds at Kuluru in the city on September 2.

Addressing presspersons, Sudarshan Moodbidri, president, Dakshina Kannada BJP unit said in addition to one lakh workers of the party, the district administration has plans to invite about 70,000 beneficiaries of various Union government welfare schemes to the programme. Thus, there is likely to be a congregation of about two lakh people at the venue, he said.

Tentative schedule

As per the present tentative schedule, Mr. Modi will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport at 1 p.m. Later, he will use a helicopter to reach New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) premises at Panambur. The Prime Minister will later arrive at the programme venue (Goldfinch city grounds) by road by 1.15 p.m. The official programme will go on till 3 p.m.

Mr. Moodbidri said the party has asked its workers to be at the venue by 11.30 a.m, and added that the party has booked 1,461 buses and 200 tempo travellers to enable them to reach the venue from different parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

It has completed booth-level meetings in all eight Assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada to invite the party workers to the programme. Mr. Moodbidri said about 80 % of the preparations for the programme have been completed.

Multiple projects to be launched

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and launch various projects worth crores of rupees during the programme, he said adding that the Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister V. Sunil Kumar will later give details about the projects.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje and other ministers from State V. Sunil Kumar, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, S. Angara, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel will be among those who will attend the programme, Mr. Moodbidri said. The party will also serve food to the participants at the venue, he said.

A worker cleaning the median on the Mangaluru-Udupi National Highway at Panambur as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru on September 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Workers cleaning the roadsides in front of Goldfinch City at Bangra Kulur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering during his visit to Mangaluru on September 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Potholes filled up, pandal erected

Meanwhile, the BJP has hoisted its flags at several places in the city including on the median of the National Highway 66 to welcome the Prime Minister. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has cleaned the highway by removing the grass from the medians and sides as the venue of the programme is abutting the Kasaragod-Udupi NH 66. Potholes on the highway have been filled up.

Hectic preparations are on the at the venue to erect the pandal and make seating arrangements for the participants.