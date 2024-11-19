Prime Maoist leader Vikram Gowda killed in police encounter near Hebri

A prime Maoist leader from Karnataka, Vikram Gowda, was killed in an exchange of fire between Anti Naxal Force (ANF) and a team of Maoists at Kabbinale area near Hebri of Udupi district on Monday (November 18, 2024) night.

A top police official confirmed Gowda’s death to The Hindu without revealing the time of the encounter.

Sources said that the ANF and Udupi police personnel went to a place near Hebri on a tip off that about five armed Maoists had arrived to collect groceries. In the exchange of fire there, Mr. Gowda died while others in the team escaped. The ANF has intensified combing operation in the nearby areas to search for other team members.

For the last a few days six members of Maoist’s “Kabini Dalam”, including Vikram Gowda, were searching for a safe place in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts. They were reportedly contacting their old contacts to initiate the process of surrendering to police.

A case was registered in Jayapura police station in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on November 12, 2024 following reports on the visit of an armed Maoist group to the house of one Subbagowda in Kadegundi village. The ANF seized three single barrel rifles and other ammunition, reportedly abandoned by Maoists, from the house.

There were reports of Maoists’ visit to a house in Yadagunda village in Koppa taluk. The ANF intensified combing operation in November first week following reports on a Maoist group’s visit to Idu village of Karkala taluk in Udupi district.

Four armed individuals were reportedly seen in Koojimale near Sampaje, on the border of Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts, on March 17, 2024. They had introduced themselves as Forest Department personnel to a shopkeeper while purchasing rice and other groceries before proceeding to the forest. Subsequently, the suspected Maoist members were reportedly spotted near Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada on March 23 and 27, 2024. Based on the description given by the villagers, the police suspected them to be Vikram Gowda, Vanajakshi, Lata and John.