Prime accused in relator’s murder surrenders

Published - May 29, 2024 10:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kapu police are questioning Yogish Acharya, the prime accused in the murder of realtor Sharad Shetty in 2023, to find out whether more persons are involved in the crime.

In a statement, Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun said Yogish Acharya surrendered before the jurisdictional magistrate on May 23. The investigation officer took custody of Acharya following the issuance of a body warrant and seized documents and a mobile phone connected with the murder. The officer is interrogating Acharya to discern whether more persons are involved in the incident, Mr. Arun stated.

Sharad Shetty was hacked to death near Pangala temple, off National Highway 66, in Kapu police station limits on February 5had been at large. A dispute over a land led Acharya to hatch a plot to murder Shetty, the police said.

