GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Prime accused in relator’s murder surrenders

Published - May 29, 2024 10:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kapu police are questioning Yogish Acharya, the prime accused in the murder of realtor Sharad Shetty in 2023, to find out whether more persons are involved in the crime.

In a statement, Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun said Yogish Acharya surrendered before the jurisdictional magistrate on May 23. The investigation officer took custody of Acharya following the issuance of a body warrant and seized documents and a mobile phone connected with the murder. The officer is interrogating Acharya to discern whether more persons are involved in the incident, Mr. Arun stated.

Sharad Shetty was hacked to death near Pangala temple, off National Highway 66, in Kapu police station limits on February 5had been at large. A dispute over a land led Acharya to hatch a plot to murder Shetty, the police said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / crime / police / murder / land resources

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.