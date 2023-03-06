HamberMenu
Primary agriculture credit society CEO dies in accident near Puttur

He was on his motorcycle when he hit a police jeep in Aryapu village of Puttur taluk on March 5 night

March 06, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The deceased was on a motorcycle at the time of the accident on the night of March 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: For representation only

The deceased was on a motorcycle at the time of the accident on the night of March 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: For representation only

B. Lakshman Naika, 50, the Chief Executive Officer of Panaje Primary Credit Society, died after the motorcycle he was riding hit a police jeep in Aryapu village of Puttur taluk on March 5, according to Puttur Rural police.

The police said Lakshman Naika was returning home at night on his motorcycle on the Mani-Mysuru National Highway. He collided with the vehicle of Puttur Rural police station near a masjid in Aryapu village.

In the compliant, Naika’s brother B. Rama Naika said Ramesh Rai, the former member of Puttur City Municipal Council, called him to inform about the accident. His brother was taken in an autorickshaw to the Puttur government hospital where he succumbed.

Rama Naika asked the police to look at the footage of CCTV cameras in the area and take necessary legal action against the offender.

The Puttur Rural police registered a case for offences punishable under Sections 304 (A) and 276 of Indian Penal Code.

