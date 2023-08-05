Presidential nod expected soon for Karnataka amendments to CPC to speed up disposal of civil cases, says H.K. Patil

August 05, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil on Saturday, August 5, said an amendment to the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) passed by the State legislature proposing to dispose off civil cases within six months was expected to get the Presidential nod soon.

Speaking after inaugurating the itinerary court of civil judge and judicial magistrate first class at Brahmavara in Udupi district, Mr. Patil said the Karnataka amendment to the Code was recently passed by the Legislative Assembly and the Council to render speedy justice. The amendment also proposes maximum three adjournments in a civil case.

The government was also mulling to establish 2,000 village courts, at the rate of one for 2-3 gram panchayats to render justice at the doorsteps of people. Such courts would be established in a phased manner to make villages free of disputes. Availability of at least two persons having counselling skills was desirable for the success of the scheme, he said.

Mr. Patil said thousands of cases remained pending before lower to the Supreme Court beyond the stipulated time. Advocates should therefore ensure rendering speedy justice to their clients. A dispute-free society would ensure prosperity, he said.

Representations were received to establish a permanent civil and JMFC court in Brahmavara. The government would sanction one within 48 hours of receiving such a proposal from the High Court, the Minister said.

Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi district in-charge Lakshmi Hebbalkar urged women to engage in more numbers as advocates. Women, she said, would not only argue with law, but also speak from heart to render justice to clients. Over 4,000 cases from Brahmavara jurisdiction were pending before Udupi courts, she said, adding that a permanent court was needed.

High Court of Karnataka Judge and chairman of district courts buildings committee P.S. Dinesh Kumar said the Brahmavara itinerary court functions two-days a week and a proposal to make it permanent would be submitted to the government soon. Udupi district in-charge High Court Judge M.I. Arun, Principal District and Sessions Judge Shanthaveera Shivappa, Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission Chairperson K. Jayaprakash Hegde, Kota Srinivas Poojari, MLC; Advocates’ Forum president Kadoor Praveen Kumar Shetty, Secretary Shripad Rao and others were present.