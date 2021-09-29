President visiting city on October 7

MANGALURU

29 September 2021 19:01 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind will stay for the night in the city on October 7 and October 8 during his four-day State visit starting on October 6.

The President will arrive at the international airport here from Mysuru at 6.10 p.m. on October 7. He will stay for the night either at the Circuit House or at Hotel Ocean Pearl.

Mr. Kovind will leave for Sringeri on October 8 from the airport at 10.55 a.m. He will return from Sringeri at 3.45 p.m. the same day and will stay for the night in the city.

Advertising

Advertising

The President will leave here for Delhi at 11.25 a.m. on October 9, according to the tour planned by the President's Secretariat.