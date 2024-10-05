GIFT a SubscriptionGift
President of Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh attacked

The alleged attack comes close on the heels of a joint task force of Dakshina Kannada district administration seizing 23 boats allegedly involved in illegal sand extraction on the Netravathi

Published - October 05, 2024 10:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Alwyn D’Souza, president of the Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh, who was among those who had raised their voice against the alleged illegal extraction of sand from the Netravati near Pavoor-Uliya island, was allegedly attacked by a person near Harekala bridge on Saturday, October 5.

According to Mangaluru Rural Police, Mr. D’Souza sustained injuries on the shoulder.

The alleged attack comes close on the heels of a joint task force of Dakshina Kannada district administration seizing 23 boats allegedly involved in illegal sand extraction on the Netravathi at Valachil, Maripalla, Pudu, and other places on Friday, October 4.

A police communique said Mr. D’Souza was attacked at about 3 p.m. on Saturday when he with one Vijaylaxmi Shibrur and videographers were visiting a place near Harekala bridge.

During their visit, they came across a person carrying a boat engine. Suspecting it to be from the boat seized earlier by the joint task force they questioned him but he ran away. Altercations took place between Mr. D’Souza and around 10-15 unknown group of people who were present. One among them assaulted and pushed Mr. D’Souza.

A case under Sections 351, 115, 109, 351 (2) of BNS was registered in Mangaluru Rural Station. An investigation is on, it said.

