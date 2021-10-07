President arrives in city

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-day State visit from Wednesday, arrived in Mangaluru from Chamarajanagar and Mysuru on Thursday evening.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Mayor Premananda Shetty, Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar welcomed him at the international airport here.

Mr. Kovind, who is staying overnight in the Circuit House here, will leave for Sringeri at 10.30 a.m. on Friday. After visiting Sharadamba temple, Shankara Advaita Research Centre and meeting Sringeri seer Jagadguru Bharati Tirtha Swami and junior seer Vidhushekara Bharati Swami in Sringeri, he will return to Mangaluru at 4.55 p.m. The President will leave here for Delhi from the airport at 5.10 p.m. on Friday.