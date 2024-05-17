GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Preserving history through art is a noble work: Nemiraj Shetty

Published - May 17, 2024 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Senior artist Nemiraj Shetty (left) inaugurating the three-day exhibition of rare lithographs at Aditi Gallery in Udupi on Friday, May 17.

Senior artist Nemiraj Shetty (left) inaugurating the three-day exhibition of rare lithographs at Aditi Gallery in Udupi on Friday, May 17. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Expressing the need to preserve ancient art forms for future generations, senior artist Nemiraj Shetty on Friday, May 17, said preserving history through art is a noble work.

Inaugurating the three-day exhibition of rare lithographs of the period between 1890 and 1947 at the Aditi Gallery in Udupi, Mr. Shetty spoke in detail about history of printing sector and art and commended contribution of Raja Ravi Verma.

Artist Janardhan Havanje emphasised on deep study of lithographs and said Raja Ravi Verma brought in social transformation by giving human face to God.

Managing Trustee of Aditi Gallery, Kiran Acharya, said there is a special skill involved in reaching art forms to the common man. Raja Ravi Verma is among the few artists who succeeded in using the old printing technology to make copies of his art forms available to people.

The exhibition ‘Divine Lithography’ will have posters, labels, textile labels and matchbox labels depicting divine themes. It will remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. till May 19.

