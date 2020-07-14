‘Prepare reports for drainage,water supply projects’

Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj said here on Monday that the Udupi City Municipal Council has been asked to prepare detailed project reports for taking up underground drainage and drinking water supply projects in Udupi.

Speaking to presspersons there, he said that the Udupi Urban Development Authority has been asked to look for private land for developing housing sites in that city. Sites could be developed on 50:50 basis, he said.

The government will issue a circular soon reserving 5 % housing sites for journalists in the areas developed by the urban development authorities in the State.

Earlier, at a meeting in Mangaluru, the Minister asked the Mangaluru Urban Development Authorities to complete the housing site projects already taken up at the earliest and take steps to allot sites to beneficiaries.