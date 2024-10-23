Prepare mitigation plans for areas frequently affected by natural disasters, Dakshina Kannada CEO tells officials

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anandh on Tuesday told officials to identify areas frequently affected by natural disasters, prepare their mitigation plans, and submit suitable proposals to the district administration.

He was chairing a meeting on projects to be undertaken under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund and measures to be taken on implementing coastline management measures at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here.

Dr. Anandh said works to mitigate disasters occurring owing to cyclones, landslips, lightning, floods etc. could be undertaken from the mitigation funds. Those works could be implementing proper drainage system to drain the flood water, finding natural solutions to reduce disaster impact, strengthening local infrastructure etc.

The CEO said there was a need to reduce the impact of natural disasters by taking preventive measures. In this direction, the officials concerned should visit identified danger zones and submit detailed reports along with proposals for mitigation measures, he said.

Dr. Anandh further said the proposals, along with cost estimation, should also explain how the mitigation measures would benefit the public and the district administration.

Giving an example, Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Santhosh Kumar said the Baikampady Industrial Area was getting flooded for many years owing to improper construction of the storm-water drain passing through the APMC yard. Similarly, Adyapady and surrounding areas get flooded every year because of the Maravoor vented dam. These issues could be addressed through mitigation funds, he said.

Officials from the Ports Department told the meeting that the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management has directed the department to implement different preventive measures at 11 identified locations to address sea erosion in the district. The directions include construction of jetties and sand replenishment. Even the National Green Tribunal has issued directions not to undertake any project without a coastline management plan, the officials said.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand, Mangaluru subdivision assistant commissioner S J Harshevardhan, district disaster management authority coordinator Vijay Kumar and others were present.