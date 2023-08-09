ADVERTISEMENT

Prepare DPR for K-Shore Blue Pack Project to contain marine plastic waste menace, Eshwar Khandre tells officials

August 09, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - MANGALURU

The Rs. 840 crore World-Bank aided project seeks to make the Arabian Sea along Karnataka coast plastic waste-free

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Eshwar B. Khandre on Tuesday directed officials of the Environment Department to get a detailed project prepared for the implementation of the World Bank-aided Karnataka Shore Blue Pack Project to make the sea plastic waste-free.

The Minister was speaking after interacting with a World Bank delegation led by senior environmental economist of the bank Pablo Benitez Ponce at Bengaluru.

Mr. Ponce works for the environment and natural resources global practice in the bank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing shock over the fact that about 50 tonnes of plastic waste get accumulated along the 317 km shoreline of Karnataka, Mr. Khandre noted that the waste poses severe threat to marine life in general and turtles that come to the coast to lay eggs in particular.

Mr. Khandre said the need to contain marine plastic menace was more pronounced than ever in the backdrop of plastic waste threatening the existence of almost all living beings and natural bodies. The project could help reduce the impact of plastic waste menace in Karnataka coast, he said.

Members in the delegation told the Minister that the fishers in the coast could clear the plastic waste when they were off from fishing activities. Plastic waste collection might fetch them more income to income from fishing activities, they felt.

The Blue Pack Project would be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹840 crore, of which 70% comes from the World Bank as loan the balance to be borne by the State government, the delegation said. The Niti Ayog and Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change have supported the Primary Project Report, they said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Development) Brijesh Kumar Dikshit, Principal Secretary to Government (Environment and Ecology), Vijay Mohan Raj and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US