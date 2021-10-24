Prepare 3D tour project of Udupi: DC

Mangaluru

24 October 2021 00:25 IST

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao has asked the Tourism Department officials to develop a 3D tour project of Udupi’s destinations to enable tourists to enjoy a virtual walkthrough of such destinations.

Speaking at the district tourism task force committee meeting on Friday. Mr. Rao said that there are many unexplored tourist destinations in the district contrary to the perception that the district has only temples and beach tourism attractions. A 3D tour could be arranged at a major tourist destination in the district to enlighten tourists on the other attractions.

He said that 3 acres of land belonging to the Ministry of Ports and Shipping is available near Kaup lighthouse and plans are being made to get that land under the ownership of the department.

