Preparatory kambala at Miyar today

November 10, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

As the competitive kambalas (slush track buffalo races), organised by the Jilla Kambala Committee of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod (Kerala) districts, for 2023-24 season will kickstart from November 18. The committee will organise a preparatory kambala as a trial at Miyar, near Karkala in Udupi district, on Saturday.

The chairman of the committee Belapu Deviprasad Shetty said that the preparatory kambala will be held to acquaint the participants with the new guidelines adopted by the committee. As listed earlier, the kambala scheduled at Surathkal will not be held on November 11, he said adding that other 23 kambalas listed will go on as usual.

The first kambala of the season on November 18 will be held at Kakke Padavu in Dakshina Kannada. As owners of about 180 pairs of buffaloes have come forward to participate in the two-day Bengaluru kambala on the Palace Grounds from November 25, a screening of pairs to select for participating in Bengaluru kambala will be held at Kakke Padavu during the next week’s kambala. The screening of pairs in ‘kiriya neagilu’ category will be held based on their performance and the best performing pairs will be allowed to participate in Bengaluru kambala. Otherwise it will not be possible to control the participants in Bengaluru kambala, he said adding that allowing 180 participants in the two-day event is very difficult.

The committee will host the kambala in the State capital for the first time. The last kambala of the season is schedueld at Gurupura on April 13. Mr. Shetty said that the committee has prepared the new guidelines to conduct the kambala smoothly.

Blowing the siren is one among the guidelines adopted to make the participants to maintain the timings fixed to get ready to participate and avoid delay. There will be a waiting period of only five minutes for the participants before getting into the slush track to make the pairs to run.