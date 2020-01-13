Preparations for Paryaya festivalgoing on in full swing in Udupi

With the Paryaya festival fast approaching, preparations for this important event are on the full swing here.

Car Street, where the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, the Admar Mutt and the other seven mutts are located, has been fully illuminated giving it a festive look. Cleaning of all streets in the city is under progress.

The Sri Krishna Seva Balaga, which is supervising the arrangements for the Paryaya festival, has already held several preparatory meetings for the successful conduct of the event. A large number of people are expected to take part in the festival.

The district administration has also held meetings on providing basic facilities for the devotees coming from other places during the Paryaya festival.

The district police have prepared a plan for public safety, movement of vehicles and parking of vehicles. They have submitted a report to the district administration through the Sri Krishna Seva Balaga.

The road from Jodu Katte to Kalpana cinema has been asphalted.

The Admar Mutt too has been spruced up.

The authorities of the Udupi City Municipal Council have said that asphalting of Car Street and its surroundings would be completed in a couple of days. Nearly 800 sky-lamps have been hung in a row on 400 poles.

As many as 15 folk teams from the Department of Kannada and Culture would be arriving here. K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, was coordinating the preparation of six tableaux from different government departments that would participate in the Paryaya procession on January 18.

Arrangements for providing drinking water and accommodation for artistes participating in the cultural programmes have been completed.

More than 1,200 volunteers from different parts of the district would be offering their services for the smooth conduct of the Paryaya festival.

Many volunteers are visiting the Admar Mutt and expressing their desire to serve during the Paryaya festival. The balaga was giving priority to appointing local volunteers.

The Serigar family at Bailkere has provided 1.5 acres of land near the Rajangana Parking Space for preparation and distribution of prasadam.

Nearly 40,000 devotees are expected to take part in the Anna Prasadam on the night of January 17. An equal number of devotees would have meals on January 18. Food arrangements are being supervised by Vishnumurthy Bhat.

Cooking arrangements have been made at Aduge Chatra and Rajangana Parking Space. Besides this, many sub-committees have been formed and they are carrying out the responsibilities assigned to them.