Premature to hand over Udupi voyeurism case to SIT: Karnataka CM

August 01, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The alleged voyeurism incident in Udupi involving three paramedical students is being investigated by officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP). It is premature to hand over the case to a Special Investigation Team, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mangaluru on August 1.

Talking to reporters at Mangaluru International Airport, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State Government has considered the alleged incident seriously, and hence, an officer of the rank of DySP has been made the investigation officer. On the remark by Home Minister G. Parameshwara that the Udupi incident is child’s play, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Minister might be referring to the conduct of the three girls.

“Appointing a DySP as an investigation officer shows the seriousness attached to the case. Let the DySP investigate,” he said.

Mr. Siddramaiah said a member of the National Commission of Women Khushboo Sunder has already dismissed as rumours claims that hidden cameras were used to capture images of students in the washroom of the paramedical college.

Referring to increasing incidents of moral policing in Dakshina Kannnada, he said that there is no question of showing leniency to the accused and tough action will be taken against them. “We will not allow anybody to take law into their hands,” he said.

Mystery of Dharmasthala: Rape and murder of Soujanya unsolved

Parents and family members of 17-year-old Soujanya, who was raped and murdered in Belthangady in 2012, have sought re-investigation of the case. “We will take legally permissible action,” he said and added, “As an advocate, I feel an appeal should be filed against the lower court (Special Children’s Court), which acquitted the lone accused.”

He refused to comment on the observation by the Special Court that action should be taken against officers who have erred in properly investigating the case.

The government will be tough on those spreading false information on social media. Action will be taken against those trying to defame people. “Making defamatory comments on family members is unacceptable,” he said in reference to a tweet by a BJP worker on his family members.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said it is for the Union Government to implement recommendations of the Kasturirangan Committee. “We have already expressed our opposition to the recommendations, as they adversely affect people,” he said and added the State has been at the forefront in protection of wildlife and ecology.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is yet to review the progress of the special investigation team’s probe in alleged Bitcoin scam.

