Preliminary work for constructing two new platforms at Mangaluru Central begins

Southern Railway has begun the preliminary work for constructing two new platforms – No 4 and No 5 – at Mangaluru Central.

The new island type platforms, with each having a length of 540 metres, can hold 24 LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, which are lighter and have a higher carrying capacity, or 26 ICF (Integral Coach Factory) make coaches.

The width of each of the platform will be 10 metres. Chequered tiles will be provided on the edges of the platforms and tactile tiles will be provided to guide visually challenged passengers.

The platforms will be constructed in random rubble masonry and by filling earth. Cable duct will be provided on the platforms. In addition to this, platform benches and water booths will be provided, the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway said.

The partial dismantling and shifting of the existing stabling line (presently fifth line in yard), shifting of OHE (overhead) masts, and dismantling of hydrant are in progress. After the completion of these works the construction of the new platforms will commence, it said.

A new hydrant will come up for watering coaches in platform No. 3 and platform No. 4.

The project, comprising construction of two new platforms and providing new hydrants, worth ₹4.5 crore is expected to be completed by March 2023.

In addition, platform shelters, extension of foot overbridges, and provision of lift/escalator on the platforms are also being planned. It will cost additionally, the division said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the division said that except some ongoing electrical works, which are to be completed, the new pit line at the station has been operationalised.

Pit line infrastructure is meant for carrying out primary maintenance of coaches of all kinds of passenger trains. Pit lines would have facilities for inspection of coaches round-the-clock, coach cleaning, coach charging, and watering. The catwalks on both sides of the pit line help easy entry and exit from the coaches, which makes maintenance and cleaning work easy.

Demolition of the old pit line for construction of a new one has provided space for construction of two new platforms – No. 4 and No. 5 — at the station thereby enhancing the capacity of the station.