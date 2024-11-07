 />
PRCI’s global communication conclave in Mangaluru on November 8

Published - November 07, 2024 08:08 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Relations Council of India will hold its 18th global communication conclave at Moti Mahal in Mangaluru on November 8.

In a press release, the PRCI said the conclave will have panel discussions involving industry experts, IAS officers, and communications professionals. There will be deliberations on topics namely ‘Gig Economy and its Impact on PR and communications’, ‘Reconnecting Through Stories from around the World’, ‘Managing digital media use’, and ‘Whether Humans and Machines have a future together’.

For the first time there will be roundtable discussion among vice-chancellors of 15 universities about the future of higher education.

The highlight of the conclave will be presentation of awards to those who have excelled in the field of communication, public relations, and academia. Union Minister of State Shripad Yesso Naik, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Mayor Manoj Kumar Kodikal will take part in the prograamme, the release said.

