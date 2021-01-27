Mangaluru

PRCI gets new office-bearers

The Mangaluru Chapter of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) came to have new office-bearers for 2021-2022 on Tuesday. Raghavendra Holla took charge as Chairman and Canute J. Pinto as Secretary of the chapter.

Speaking on the occasion, Rotary District 3181 Governor-nominee Prakash Karanth said that PRCI helps members to develop good communication skills. He urged members to actively take part in the activities of the chapter for their overall personality development.

PRCI’s South Zone Chairman Jayaprakash Rao administered the oath of office to the office-bearers. Chairman Emeritus and Chief Mentor of PRCI M.B. Jayaram spoke.

