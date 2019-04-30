Prayers offered for rainin Udupi temples

With drinking water problems increasing and the water level in the Baje dam against the Swarna, which provides drinking water supply to the city, getting reduced, the officers of the Udupi City Municipal Council offered prayers at temples seeking rainfall here on Monday.

The prayers, along with a thousand tender-coconut abhisheka, were performed at the Sri Ananteshwara Temple and Sri Chandramouleshwara Temple here. Anand Kallolikar, Commissioner of Udupi Municipal Council, and Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt were present on the occasion.

The water level at the Baje dam, about 18 km from here, stood at 2.19 metres on Monday, while it stood at 3.48 metres on the same day last year. There is a decline of 1.29 metres in the water level in the dam when compared to last year’s figure.