  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022December 5: Round of 16 matches in Qatar today

Pravin Godkhindi-Rajhesh Vaidhya jugalbandi today at Ambedkar Bhavan

December 05, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Flute-Veena jugalbandi between Pandit Pravin Godkhindi and Kalaimamani Rajhesh Vaidhya will be held at Ambedkar Bhavan in the city on Tuesday as part of the annual Kadri Sangeeta Sourabha held to mark the birth anniversary of musician late Kadri Gopalnath.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, music composer Manikant Kadri and son of the late musician, who is secretary of Dr. Kadri Gopalnath Academy for Arts, said the jugalbandi will start at 6.30 p.m. and it will be the last of the music concerts to be held during the day by Kadri Gopalnath’s admirers and disciples.

Pravin Godkhindi and Rajhesh Vaidhya will be accompanied by Vidwan Mohan Raman on Mridangam, Pandit Rajendra Nakod on Tabla, Vidwan Sai Hari on Ghatam and Vidwan B. Rajashekar on Morsing.

Mr. Manikanth said nearly 50 artists will take part in the concerts that will be held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. A stage programme will be held at 5.30 p.m. in which the academy will present Kadri Sangeeta Sourabha Jeevamana Shresta award to Vidwan M. Narayana. Mangaluru City South MLA D.Vedavyas Kamath, Chairman of Alvas Education Foundation Mohan Alva and Chairman of Expert Group of Institutions Narendra Nayak will take part in the programme.

Mr. Manikanth said the academy will take up the work of audio visual documentation of diminishing folk art forms and document the rich classical music heritage of the coastal region.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.