Mangaluru

Praveen was victim of BJP’s maladministration: DYFI Karnataka

Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 28, 2022 00:33 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 00:33 IST

The Democratic Youth Federation of India, Karnataka, said that the maladministration by the BJP government in the State and the Centre and its fundamentalist policies had resulted in the murder of BJP Youth Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

In a communique, DYFI Karnataka said the murder of 18-year-old Masood on July 21 and that of Praveen on July 26 has created a fear of the reoccurrence of communal trouble.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should take effective steps to rein in fundamentalist forces. Without making any distinction between Hindus and Muslims, Mr. Bommai should meet family members of the deceased and distribute adequate compensation to them, the DYFI Karnakata said.

SDPI Dakshina Kannada district general secretary Anwar Sadat Bajathooru said that the district administration is wholly responsible for the destruction of some properties and assault of a youth in Bellare as they allowed the Sangh Parivar activists to take out a procession with Praveen’s body.

In a statement, Mr. Bajathooru said that the real culprits in the murder of Praveen should be booked. Also, persons behind stone-throwing and assault of an youth in Bellare should also be arrested, he said.

