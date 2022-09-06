Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA conducts searches at 33 locations in DK

Investigations have revealed that accused persons have planned and committed the murder of Praveen as part of a larger conspiracy

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 06, 2022 23:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Investigation Agency carried out searches at 33 locations in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru districts in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

In a press release, the NIA said that the investigations have revealed that accused persons, who are active members of Popular Front of India (PFI), have planned and committed the murder of Praveen as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror amongst the members of a section of society.

On Tuesday, searches were conducted at the premises of accused and also suspects. Apart from digital devices, used ammunition, improvised arms, incriminating documents, pamphlets and other literature, have been seized, the release said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old Praveen was hacked to death by three motorcycle-borne assailants outside his chicken shop, off Bellare-Sullia Road, in Bellare, on July 26. The Dakshina Kannada police arrested 10 persons, including the three alleged assailants and they were accused of offences under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code. Following order by the Union Home Ministry, the NIA took over further investigation of the case by re-registering it on August 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app