Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA conducts searches at 33 locations in DK

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Investigation Agency carried out searches at 33 locations in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru districts in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

In a press release, the NIA said that the investigations have revealed that accused persons, who are active members of Popular Front of India (PFI), have planned and committed the murder of Praveen as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror amongst the members of a section of society.

On Tuesday, searches were conducted at the premises of accused and also suspects. Apart from digital devices, used ammunition, improvised arms, incriminating documents, pamphlets and other literature, have been seized, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old Praveen was hacked to death by three motorcycle-borne assailants outside his chicken shop, off Bellare-Sullia Road, in Bellare, on July 26. The Dakshina Kannada police arrested 10 persons, including the three alleged assailants and they were accused of offences under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code. Following order by the Union Home Ministry, the NIA took over further investigation of the case by re-registering it on August 4.