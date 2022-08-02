Praveen Nettaru murder case: Two more persons arrested

The Dakshina Kannada police arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of 32-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru, on August 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 02, 2022 15:23 IST

The Dakshina Kannada police gave the names of the arrested persons as Saddam and Haris, both hailing from Pallimajalu, Bellare

The Dakshina Kannada police on August 2, Tuesday, arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of 32-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru on July 26. The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Saddam, 32, and Haris, 42, both hailing from Pallimajalu, Bellare. Advertisement Advertisement Earlier, on July 28, the Dakshina Kannada police had arrested two persons, Zakir, 29, of Savanoor and Shafiq, 27, of Bellare in connection with the murder. Following further investigation, Sadam and Haris have now been arrested, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said. The investigating team, he said, has identified the suspected conspirators and assailants in this case. The suspects are absconding and search for them is on, Mr. Sonawane said. The arrests come a day after two more suspects were tracked down in Bengaluru and detained for questioning by the Sullia police. The suspects had escaped to Bengaluru soon after the murder and had started working in a bakery belonging to an acquaintance, sources said.

