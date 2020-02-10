Prathista Shet, Harshith emerge toppers

K. Prathista Shet, Class 6 student from Vidyodaya Public School, Udupi, and Harshith S.S., Class 9 student from Mount Rosary English Medium School, Udupi, emerged toppers in The Hindu Young World Painting Competition here on Sunday. It was the 20th edition of the competition.

The following are the names of winners and consolation prize award winners in the two categories:

Junior catergory winners — Satwaik, Class 5, SDM English Medium School, Ujire (second); Drithi S., Class 4, G.M. Vidyaniketan Public School, Brahmavar, Udupi (third).

Consolation prizes — Parth, Class 6, Milagres CBSE School, Mangaluru; Sparsha Pradeep, Class 6, Vidyodaya Public School, Udupi; Akshaj, Class 5, NITK English Medium School, Surathkal Mangaluru; Shantala, Class 6, Canara English Higher Primary School, Mangaluru; Ashmi Prabhu, Class 6, Madhava Kripa School, Manipal, Udupi; Manasa M., Class 6, Canara English Higher Primary School, Mangaluru; and Manvith D. Karkera, Class 6, Canara Higher Primary School, Urva, Mangaluru.

Senior Category winners — Prapthi Pradeep, Class 8, Vidyodaya Public School, Udupi (second); and Manvith H., Class 9, Canara High School, Dongarkery, Mangaluru (third).

Consolation prizes — Ojasvi, Class 7, St. Aloysius School, Urva, Mangaluru; Anoopa A., Class 8, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Panambur, Mangaluru; Varsha R. Shetty, Class 9, Sri Vyasa Maharshi Vidyapeetha, Mulky, Mangaluru; Ruben Vivek, Class 9, St. Theresa School, Mangaluru; Atharva Bhat, Class 7, Sri Vyasa Maharshi Vidyapeetha, Mulky, Mangaluru; T. Srijan Shetty, Class 9, Canara High School, Urva, Mangaluru; and Winston Fernandes, Class 7, Mount Carmel School, Mangaluru.