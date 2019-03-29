‘Prashanti’ variety of jackfruit appears to be promising

A local grafted variety of jackfruit, ‘Prashanti’, grown as a crop, among other varieties, in coastal Karnataka’s pioneer jackfruit orchard near Moodbidri appears to be promising.

About five-and-a-half years into its planting, in about 10 acres at Neerakere in Tenka Mijar village, many trees of ‘Prashanti’ have borne fruit now.

Gabriel Stany Veigas, a retired district forest officer, has raised the orchard using the farming practices of watering and manuring the trees.

Mr. Veigas told The Hindu that of about 200 trees of ‘Prashanti’ in his orchard, about 100 trees flowered in this season from November onwards with 40 trees already having the fruits, and some harvested from last month onwards. Its flakes are medium in sweet and there is uniformity in their shape.

The medium thick flakes are best suited particularly for making vacuum fry chips and other industrial purposes.

“Its palya and oil-fried bajji are very tasty,” he said, adding that the variety is promising and tender fruits can be used for cooking a variety of food.

Some trees of this variety begin to yield from second year itself.

Not undermining the importance of other varieties in the orchard he said that each variety has its own uniqueness.

For example the ‘athi madhura’ variety is very sweet and best suited for making payasam. It also suits for making tasty ‘palya’.

“It is a twice bearing variety. Each tree yields upto 300 kg of fruit,” he said adding that the trees begin to yield from three to four years onwards.

The ‘gold’ variety which has light red flakes specifically suits for table purpose. It’s a fruit weighing about 20 kg and the yielding season will be January-February.

Mr. Veigas said that the flakes of the ‘Singapore’ variety tastes better after some minutes of cutting the fruit. Each fruit weighs about 8 kg and a tree can yield upto 280 kg.

Of about 650 trees of different varieties in the orchard the local grafted varieties are free from diseases when compared to others.

Mr. Veigas has adopted drip irrigation to water the plants in summer. In addition, each plant has been provided with rainwater percolation pit to harvest rainwater.

All varieties have been procured by Gururaja Balthillaya, a grafter near Udupi.

Mr. Balthillaya from Atrady told The Hindu that in addition to ‘Prashanthi’ and ‘Singapore’ varieties other varieties such as ‘Ananya’ and ‘Prakashchandra’ are best suited to the coastal belt.

The ‘Singapore’ variety alone has more than five variants. One of its variants planted by a farmer in Maharashtra began yielding in one-and-half years, he said.

The demand for jackfruit saplings increasing, he said.