Prasanna School of Public Health to host conference on future of healthcare technology

The Prasanna School of Public Health, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), will host SVASTH-24, a student-driven conference dedicated to the future of healthcare technology on November 25 at Manipal.

With its theme ‘The future of digital healthcare’ SVASTH-24 aims to connect thought leaders, innovators, and students for discussions on cutting-edge technologies transforming patient care, said a release.

Dilip Jose, MDand CEO of Manipal Hospitals, delivers the keynote address, sharing his expertise on the advancements driving digital healthcare. MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh will speak about the need for the students’ preparedness to deliver technology driven sustainable healthcare solutions.

A panel discussion titled ‘Bytes and Bedside’ will focus on the integration of digital tools in patient care and their transformative impact on healthcare systems. There will be an interactive workshop on leadership in healthcare, providing attendees with practical skills to navigate and lead in this rapidly changing sector. Activities like concept poster presentations, quizzes, and discussions involving experts from technical fields, startups, and healthcare innovation hubs will also be there.

The conference, to be held at Dr. TMA Pai Halls, 3rd Floor, is open to all who are passionate about exploring and contributing to the future of healthcare, said the release.

