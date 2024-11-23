 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Prasanna School of Public Health to host conference on future of healthcare technology

Published - November 23, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Prasanna School of Public Health, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), will host SVASTH-24, a student-driven conference dedicated to the future of healthcare technology on November 25 at Manipal.

With its theme ‘The future of digital healthcare’ SVASTH-24 aims to connect thought leaders, innovators, and students for discussions on cutting-edge technologies transforming patient care, said a release.

Dilip Jose, MDand CEO of Manipal Hospitals, delivers the keynote address, sharing his expertise on the advancements driving digital healthcare. MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh will speak about the need for the students’ preparedness to deliver technology driven sustainable healthcare solutions.

A panel discussion titled ‘Bytes and Bedside’ will focus on the integration of digital tools in patient care and their transformative impact on healthcare systems. There will be an interactive workshop on leadership in healthcare, providing attendees with practical skills to navigate and lead in this rapidly changing sector. Activities like concept poster presentations, quizzes, and discussions involving experts from technical fields, startups, and healthcare innovation hubs will also be there.

The conference, to be held at Dr. TMA Pai Halls, 3rd Floor, is open to all who are passionate about exploring and contributing to the future of healthcare, said the release.

Published - November 23, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.